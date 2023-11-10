Tyus Jones and his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jones tallied two points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 132-116 win versus the Hornets.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Jones, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+120)

Over 6.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+146)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 117.2 points per contest.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked squad in the league last year, conceding 46.2 rebounds per game.

Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Hornets were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyus Jones vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 19 2 6 4 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.