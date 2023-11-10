The VCU Rams (0-1) play the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Samford Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

Last season, the Rams had a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.

VCU had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.2% from the field.

The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 126th.

Last year, the Rams recorded only 0.7 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Bulldogs allowed (71.6).

VCU had a 15-1 record last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison

Offensively VCU fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 73 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game in road games.

The Rams ceded 61.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.5 away from home.

VCU drained 6.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% at home and 34.9% when playing on the road.

VCU Upcoming Schedule