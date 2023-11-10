VCU vs. Samford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The VCU Rams (0-1) square off against the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. Samford matchup in this article.
VCU vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
VCU vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|VCU Moneyline
|Samford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|VCU (-4.5)
|145.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|VCU (-5.5)
|147.5
|-250
|+198
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
VCU vs. Samford Betting Trends (2022-23)
- VCU covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, 12 Rams games hit the over.
- Samford won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.
- A total of 16 of the Bulldogs' games last year went over the point total.
VCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Bookmakers rate VCU much higher (39th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (74th).
- VCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.