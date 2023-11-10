Friday's game at Stuart C. Siegel Center has the VCU Rams (0-1) matching up with the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 87-55 win as our model heavily favors VCU.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VCU vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

VCU vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 87, Samford 55

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Samford

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-31.7)

VCU (-31.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

VCU Performance Insights

Offensively, VCU was the 191st-ranked squad in the nation (70.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 24th-best (62.9 points conceded per game).

The Rams were 264th in the country in rebounds per game (30.3) and 116th in rebounds conceded (30.2) last year.

VCU was 179th in the nation in assists (13.0 per game) last year.

The Rams made 6.1 3-pointers per game and shot 34.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 310th and 146th, respectively, in the nation.

Last season, VCU was 28th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (5.9 per game) and 67th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.9%).

VCU attempted 67.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 32.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 75.5% of VCU's baskets were 2-pointers, and 24.5% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.