How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) hit the court against the Florida Gators (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network.
Virginia vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Gators allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- In games Virginia shot better than 41.5% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.
- The Gators ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 298th.
- Last year, the Cavaliers recorded just 0.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Gators allowed (68.6).
- Virginia had a 13-0 record last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- Virginia put up 68.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged on the road (65.7).
- The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.6 in away games.
- Virginia drained 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.6, 38.2%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 80-50
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/10/2023
|Florida
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
