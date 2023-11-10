The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

In games Virginia Tech shot better than 46.5% from the field, it went 13-4 overall.

The Hokies were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Gamecocks ranked 210th.

Last year, the Hokies recorded 74.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks allowed.

Virginia Tech had a 13-4 record last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Virginia Tech scored 5.9 more points per game (77.2) than it did away from home (71.3).

The Hokies surrendered 65.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.5 in away games.

At home, Virginia Tech sunk 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to on the road (32%).

