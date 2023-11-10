Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) and Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) squaring off at Spectrum Center has a projected final score of 74-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:30 PM ET on November 10.

The matchup has no line set.

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 73, Virginia Tech 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-0.0)

South Carolina (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

With 74.1 points per game on offense, Virginia Tech ranked 119th in college basketball last year. At the other end, it ceded 70.1 points per contest, which ranked 177th in college basketball.

The Hokies averaged 30.6 rebounds per game (251st-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.3 rebounds per contest (185th-ranked).

Last year Virginia Tech ranked 29th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.5 per game.

The Hokies ranked top-25 last year in turnovers, 19th-best in college basketball with 9.6 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 294th with 10.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Hokies sank 8.3 three-pointers per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 35.8% three-point percentage (87th-ranked).

Virginia Tech allowed 7.1 treys per game (165th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34% three-point percentage (199th-ranked).

Of the shots taken by Virginia Tech last year, 60.4% of them were two-pointers (69.8% of the team's made baskets) and 39.6% were from beyond the arc (30.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.