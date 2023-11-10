The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) play the Florida Gators (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Florida Game Information

Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jayden Gardner: 12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Colin Castleton: 16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK

Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Virginia vs. Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Rank Florida AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank 186th 71.2 Points Scored 67.8 276th 132nd 68.6 Points Allowed 60.5 6th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 29.6 298th 278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 7 297th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.7 256th 249th 12.2 Assists 15.7 24th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 8.1 2nd

