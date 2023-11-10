Virginia vs. Florida: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Florida Gators (1-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) play in a game with no set line at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Virginia vs. Florida Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- In Virginia's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.
- The Cavaliers' record against the spread last year was 12-18-0.
- Florida covered the spread more often than Virginia last season, putting up an ATS record of 14-14-0, compared to the 12-18-0 record of the Cavaliers.
Virginia vs. Florida Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida
|71.2
|139
|68.6
|129.1
|140.5
|Virginia
|67.8
|139
|60.5
|129.1
|128.7
Additional Virginia Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers' 67.8 points per game last year were only 0.8 fewer points than the 68.6 the Gators allowed to opponents.
- Virginia went 7-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when it scored more than 68.6 points last season.
Virginia vs. Florida Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida
|14-14-0
|16-13-0
|Virginia
|12-18-0
|15-15-0
Virginia vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida
|Virginia
|10-6
|Home Record
|15-1
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-5
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-8-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.6
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.7
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
