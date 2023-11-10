Southeast Division opponents square off when the Washington Wizards (0-1) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at Capital One Arena, beginning on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSSE

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists last season. He also sank 43% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Per game, Kyle Kuzma put up 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also put up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Tyus Jones' stats last season included 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He made 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Deni Avdija posted 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists. He drained 43.7% of his shots from the field.

Daniel Gafford posted 9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists. He sank 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year, shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

P.J. Washington collected 15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists last season, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

LaMelo Ball put up 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 boards.

Gordon Hayward collected 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nick Richards put up 8.2 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 boards.

Wizards vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wizards Hornets 113.2 Points Avg. 111 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 48.5% Field Goal % 45.7% 35.6% Three Point % 33%

