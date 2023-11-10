The Washington Wizards (2-5) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) on November 10, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Hornets have allowed to their opponents.

Washington has a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.

The Hornets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.

The Wizards put up 119.3 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 123.1 the Hornets allow.

When Washington scores more than 123.1 points, it is 1-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards scored 114.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.1 more points than they averaged in road games (112.1).

Defensively Washington was worse in home games last season, ceding 114.6 points per game, compared to 114.1 away from home.

In home games, the Wizards made 1.9 more threes per game (12.2) than on the road (10.3). They also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (34.0%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Injuries