A pair of Pac-12 teams square off when the California Golden Bears (3-6) take on the Washington State Cougars (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears are favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cal vs. Washington State matchup.

Cal vs. Washington State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Berkeley, California
  • Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Cal vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Moneyline Washington State Moneyline
BetMGM Cal (-1.5) 58.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Cal (-1.5) 58.5 -114 -105 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Cal vs. Washington State Betting Trends

  • Cal has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Golden Bears have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • Washington State has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Cougars have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Cal & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds

Cal
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
Washington State
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

