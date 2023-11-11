Capitals vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - November 11
Currently, the Washington Capitals (6-4-2) have six players on the injury report for their matchup against the New York Islanders (5-4-3) at UBS Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM ET.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Trevor van Riemsdyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Anthony Mantha
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Darcy Kuemper
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Joel Edmundson
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Arena: UBS Arena
Capitals Season Insights
- With 26 goals (2.2 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- Washington has one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 36 total goals (three per game), 10th in the NHL.
- Their -10 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders' 31 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- They have the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -5.
Capitals vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-190)
|Capitals (+155)
|6
