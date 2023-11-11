Currently, the Washington Capitals (6-4-2) have six players on the injury report for their matchup against the New York Islanders (5-4-3) at UBS Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Trevor van Riemsdyk D Out Lower Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Personal Anthony Mantha RW Out Upper Body Darcy Kuemper G Questionable Undisclosed Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Pelech D Questionable Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Arena: UBS Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals Season Insights

With 26 goals (2.2 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

Washington has one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 36 total goals (three per game), 10th in the NHL.

Their -10 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders' 31 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.

They have the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -5.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Capitals vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-190) Capitals (+155) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.