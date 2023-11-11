Having lost three straight, the New York Islanders welcome in the Washington Capitals on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT to see the match unfold as the Islanders and Capitals meet.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/2/2023 Capitals Islanders 3-0 NYI

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 36 goals given up (three per game) is ninth in the NHL.

The Capitals' 26 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 12 2 7 9 5 4 0% Tom Wilson 12 3 5 8 11 13 40% John Carlson 12 1 6 7 18 11 - Evgeny Kuznetsov 12 3 4 7 12 5 43.6% Dylan Strome 12 6 0 6 5 10 55.2%

Islanders Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 36 total goals (three per game) to rank ninth.

The Islanders rank 27th in the NHL with 31 goals scored (2.6 per game).

On the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 27 goals over that time.

Islanders Key Players