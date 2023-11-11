Capitals vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Islanders (5-4-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (6-4-2) at home on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-190)
|Capitals (+155)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals Betting Insights
- This season the Capitals have won three of the eight games in which they've been an underdog.
- Washington has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +155 or longer in two games this season, and won both.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 39.2% chance to win.
- Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in four of 12 games this season.
Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|31 (27th)
|Goals
|26 (31st)
|36 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|36 (9th)
|6 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (30th)
|10 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (9th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked scoring offense (26 total goals, 2.2 per game).
- The Capitals' 36 total goals given up (three per game) are the ninth-fewest in the NHL.
- They have a -10 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.