Player props are available for Noah Dobson and Alexander Ovechkin, among others, when the New York Islanders host the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Ovechkin's two goals and seven assists in 12 games for Washington add up to nine total points on the season.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 10 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 7

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Tom Wilson has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with three goals and five assists.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 10 0 2 2 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 1 0 1 7

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

John Carlson has seven points so far, including one goal and six assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Dobson is New York's top contributor with 12 points. He has five goals and seven assists this season.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Wild Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 4 1 0 1 4 at Capitals Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Oct. 30 1 1 2 4

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Mathew Barzal has two goals and seven assists to total nine points (0.8 per game).

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Wild Nov. 7 0 0 0 5 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 at Capitals Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Oct. 30 0 1 1 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.