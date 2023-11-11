How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 11
Today's Eredivisie lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between Go Ahead Eagles and RKC Waalwijk.
Searching for how to watch Eredivisie action? All the games to watch today are here.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch RKC Waalwijk vs Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles travels to play RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in Waalwijk.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Go Ahead Eagles (+135)
- Underdog: RKC Waalwijk (+185)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch FC Twente Enschede vs NEC Nijmegen
NEC Nijmegen is on the road to face FC Twente Enschede at Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Twente Enschede (-320)
- Underdog: NEC Nijmegen (+800)
- Draw: (+475)
Watch Vitesse Arnhem vs SC Heerenveen
SC Heerenveen journeys to match up with Vitesse Arnhem at Gelredome in Arnhem.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Vitesse Arnhem (+135)
- Underdog: SC Heerenveen (+190)
- Draw: (+250)
