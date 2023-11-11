Will Hardy Haman Aktell find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Hardy Haman Aktell score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Haman Aktell stats and insights

Haman Aktell is yet to score through five games this season.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Haman Aktell has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

