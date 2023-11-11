The UConn Huskies (1-8) will look to upset the No. 21 James Madison Dukes (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Dukes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 25.5 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. UConn matchup in this article.

James Madison vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline UConn Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-25.5) 48.5 -5000 +1500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-25.5) 48.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

James Madison vs. UConn Betting Trends

James Madison has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dukes have been favored by 25.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UConn has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies have not covered the spread when an underdog by 25.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

