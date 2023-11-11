James Madison vs. UConn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The UConn Huskies (1-8) will look to upset the No. 21 James Madison Dukes (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Dukes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 25.5 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. UConn matchup in this article.
James Madison vs. UConn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
James Madison vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|UConn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-25.5)
|48.5
|-5000
|+1500
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-25.5)
|48.5
|-4000
|+1400
James Madison vs. UConn Betting Trends
- James Madison has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dukes have been favored by 25.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- UConn has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Huskies have not covered the spread when an underdog by 25.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
