Will John Carlson score a goal when the Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

Carlson has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Carlson averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

