The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-13.5) 58.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-13.5) 58.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Liberty has put together a 7-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Flames have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Old Dominion has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, the Monarchs have an ATS record of 3-1.

