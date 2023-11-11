Liberty vs. Old Dominion: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Old Dominion matchup.
Liberty vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Liberty vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-13.5)
|58.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-13.5)
|58.5
|-630
|+450
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Liberty vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Liberty has put together a 7-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Flames have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Old Dominion has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, the Monarchs have an ATS record of 3-1.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.