Can we anticipate Nic Dowd scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals match up against the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd 2022-23 stats and insights

In 12 of 65 games last season, Dowd scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Dowd produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.9 shots per game, sinking 21.0% of them.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

The Islanders allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.

The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. They averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

