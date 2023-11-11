Can we anticipate Nick Jensen lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals match up against the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Jensen stats and insights

Jensen is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not scored against the Islanders this season in one game (one shot).

Jensen has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 36 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.0 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

