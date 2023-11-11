The Delaware State Hornets (1-8) face a fellow MEAC foe when they visit the Norfolk State Spartans (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

With 35.1 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 11th-worst in the FCS, Delaware State has had to rely on their 103rd-ranked offense (18.1 points per contest) to keep them competitive. From an offensive perspective, Norfolk State is posting 341.6 total yards per game (78th-ranked). It ranks 49th in the FCS on defense (335.8 total yards given up per game).

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Dover, Delaware

Dover, Delaware Venue: Alumni Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Key Statistics

Norfolk State Delaware State 341.6 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.7 (104th) 335.8 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.3 (76th) 174.4 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.3 (115th) 167.1 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.3 (78th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns leads Norfolk State with 1,244 yards on 96-of-190 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 254 rushing yards (28.2 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

X'Zavion Evans has run the ball 82 times for 369 yards.

Kevon King has compiled 313 yards on 71 carries with four touchdowns.

Andre Pegues has hauled in 311 receiving yards on 19 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Tavian Morris has 15 receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 219 yards (24.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Aaron Moore's 13 grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 207 yards (23.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has thrown for 1,373 yards, completing 62.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 215 yards (23.9 ypg) on 73 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Marquis Gillis has racked up 515 yards on 109 carries while finding paydirt two times.

EJ Core's team-high 284 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 20 targets) with one touchdown.

Nyghee Lolley has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 267 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Khyheem Waleed has been the target of 23 passes and compiled 15 grabs for 231 yards, an average of 25.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Delaware State or Norfolk State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.