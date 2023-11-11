When the Liberty Flames play the Old Dominion Monarchs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our computer model predicts the Flames will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-13.5) Under (59.5) Liberty 37, Old Dominion 21

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Liberty vs. Old Dominion? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Monarchs based on the moneyline is 20.0%.

The Monarchs' ATS record is 6-2-0 this year.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 13.5 points or more, the Monarchs have a 3-1 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Monarchs' eight games with a set total.

Old Dominion games this season have averaged a total of 52.5 points, seven less than the point total in this matchup.

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Flames have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

The Flames have beaten the spread seven times in eight games.

Liberty has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

This year, five of the Flames' eight games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 3.6 more than the average point total for Liberty games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monarchs vs. Flames 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 39.1 21.9 37.2 24.4 41.5 18.8 Old Dominion 24.4 26.2 24.8 23.2 24 30

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.