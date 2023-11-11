The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) will play the Ball State Cardinals (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Ball State Game Information

Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Dericko Williams: 6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Ball State Top Players (2022-23)

Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jarron Coleman: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Demarius Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaylin Sellers: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Old Dominion vs. Ball State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank 64th 76.4 Points Scored 66.9 300th 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 66.2 64th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 34.7 40th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 5.3 342nd 163rd 13.2 Assists 10.6 341st 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 10.9 84th

