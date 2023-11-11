The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-13.5) 58.5 -550 +400 FanDuel Liberty (-13.5) 58.5 -630 +450

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Old Dominion is 6-2-0 ATS this year.

The Monarchs are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Liberty has covered seven times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Flames have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

