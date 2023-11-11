The No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5). The contest has an over/under of 59.5 points.

Liberty owns the 51st-ranked defense this season (354.9 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with a tally of 501 yards per game. In terms of points scored Old Dominion ranks 86th in the FBS (24.4 points per game), and it is 71st on the other side of the ball (26.2 points allowed per contest).

Old Dominion Recent Performance

The Monarchs are really playing poorly right now offensively, gaining 389.7 yards per game in their past three games (-46-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 433.3 (106th-ranked).

The Monarchs are putting up 26.3 points per game in their past three games (20th-worst in college football), and allowing 26.3 per game (-7-worst).

Old Dominion is accumulating 212.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (worst in the country), and giving up 257.3 per game (-76-worst).

The Monarchs are gaining 177.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (69th in college football), and conceding 176 per game (-41-worst).

Over their past three contests, the Monarchs have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Old Dominion has gone over the total twice.

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion has a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Old Dominion games have gone over the point total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This season, Old Dominion has been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

Old Dominion has not won as an underdog of +400 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has racked up 1,475 yards (163.9 per game) while completing 58.5% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kadarius Calloway, has carried the ball 58 times for 523 yards (58.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has racked up 491 yards on 91 carries with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams' 388 receiving yards (43.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 17 receptions on 34 targets with two touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy has caught 15 passes and compiled 302 receiving yards (33.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Isiah Paige has racked up 279 reciving yards (31 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Jason Henderson leads the team with four sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has racked up 10 TFL and 120 tackles.

Markus Knight has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has two passes defended to his name.

