The Richmond Spiders (1-0) battle the Siena Saints (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Richmond vs. Siena Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders shot 43.9% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44.9% the Saints allowed to opponents.

In games Richmond shot higher than 44.9% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.

The Saints ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Spiders finished 258th.

Last year, the Spiders recorded 68.9 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 67.2 the Saints gave up.

When Richmond totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 11-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Richmond performed better in home games last season, posting 70.8 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game when playing on the road.

The Spiders surrendered 62.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.7 in road games.

At home, Richmond averaged 0.1 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Upcoming Schedule