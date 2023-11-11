The Richmond Spiders (1-0) battle the Siena Saints (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Siena Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders shot 43.9% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44.9% the Saints allowed to opponents.
  • In games Richmond shot higher than 44.9% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.
  • The Saints ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Spiders finished 258th.
  • Last year, the Spiders recorded 68.9 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 67.2 the Saints gave up.
  • When Richmond totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 11-4.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Richmond performed better in home games last season, posting 70.8 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Spiders surrendered 62.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.7 in road games.
  • At home, Richmond averaged 0.1 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 VMI W 93-75 Robins Center
11/11/2023 Siena - Robins Center
11/15/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/20/2023 Colorado - Ocean Center

