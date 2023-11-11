How to Watch Richmond vs. Siena on TV or Live Stream - November 11
The Richmond Spiders (1-0) battle the Siena Saints (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Richmond vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders shot 43.9% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44.9% the Saints allowed to opponents.
- In games Richmond shot higher than 44.9% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.
- The Saints ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Spiders finished 258th.
- Last year, the Spiders recorded 68.9 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 67.2 the Saints gave up.
- When Richmond totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 11-4.
Richmond Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Richmond performed better in home games last season, posting 70.8 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game when playing on the road.
- The Spiders surrendered 62.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.7 in road games.
- At home, Richmond averaged 0.1 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (31.6%).
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|VMI
|W 93-75
|Robins Center
|11/11/2023
|Siena
|-
|Robins Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/20/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Ocean Center
