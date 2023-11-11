The Richmond Spiders (1-0) and the Siena Saints (1-0) meet at Robins Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Richmond vs. Siena Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Richmond Betting Records & Stats

Richmond put together an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Richmond (11-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 9.1% less often than Siena (11-13-0) last season.

Richmond vs. Siena Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 68.9 137.5 67.8 135 136.7 Siena 68.6 137.5 67.2 135 135

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spiders put up 68.9 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 67.2 the Saints allowed.

Richmond had an 8-5 record against the spread and an 11-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Richmond vs. Siena Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 11-19-0 14-16-0 Siena 11-13-0 14-10-0

Richmond vs. Siena Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond Siena 12-4 Home Record 8-5 1-11 Away Record 7-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

