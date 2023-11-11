SEC opponents meet when the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) and the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Tennessee has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 14th-best in total offense (466.4 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (319.6 yards allowed per game). In terms of total offense, Missouri ranks 38th in the FBS (433 total yards per game) and 42nd defensively (343.2 total yards allowed per game).

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Tennessee vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Tennessee Missouri 466.4 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433 (43rd) 319.6 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.2 (38th) 227.7 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.7 (77th) 238.8 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.3 (24th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (10th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has compiled 2,017 yards (224.1 ypg) on 169-of-258 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 265 rushing yards (29.4 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has 826 rushing yards on 110 carries with three touchdowns.

Jabari Small has carried the ball 82 times for 415 yards (46.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's team-high 557 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 62 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has put up a 412-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 45 targets.

Bru McCoy has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 17 catches for 217 yards, an average of 24.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has recored 2,448 passing yards, or 272 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.4% of his passes and has collected 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 21 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner five times.

Cody Schrader is his team's leading rusher with 162 carries for 919 yards, or 102.1 per game. He's found the end zone 10 times on the ground, as well.

Nathaniel Peat has piled up 64 carries and totaled 274 yards with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III paces his squad with 951 receiving yards on 63 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Theo Wease has put together a 530-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 64 targets.

Mookie Cooper has racked up 391 reciving yards (43.4 ypg) this season.

