Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

  • Wilson has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (three shots).
  • Wilson has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Wilson's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

