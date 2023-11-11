The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alumni Stadium in an ACC showdown.

Virginia Tech is putting up 23.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 92nd in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 55th, surrendering 24.1 points per game. Boston College ranks 48th with 411.7 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 46th with 349.6 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Boston College 354.1 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.7 (53rd) 323.3 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.6 (41st) 152 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.1 (10th) 202.1 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.6 (95th) 9 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has thrown for 1,306 yards, completing 58.5% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 406 yards (45.1 ypg) on 110 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has racked up 535 yards on 121 carries while finding paydirt four times. He's also caught 24 passes for 218 yards (24.2 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Jaylin Lane's 426 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has totaled 30 receptions and five touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has put up a 346-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 53 targets.

Stephen Gosnell has hauled in 18 grabs for 253 yards, an average of 28.1 yards per game.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,736 yards (192.9 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.9% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 760 yards (84.4 ypg) on 147 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has collected 565 yards (on 122 attempts) with six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has totaled 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 485 (53.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 54 times and has five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has caught 23 passes and compiled 291 receiving yards (32.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Ryan O'Keefe's 32 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 235 yards and one touchdown.

