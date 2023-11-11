In the contest between the Furman Paladins and VMI Keydets on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Paladins to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

VMI vs. Furman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-22.5) 40.9 Furman 32, VMI 9

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets had a record of just 1-10-0 against the spread last season.

Keydets games hit the over five out of 11 times last year.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins haven't won a game against the spread this year.

One of the Paladins' two games this season has hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keydets vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Furman 28 19.2 31.8 11.5 25 25.4 VMI 15.2 23.7 16.5 18 14.2 28.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.