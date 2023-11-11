CUSA Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
Among the available options on the Week 11 CUSA college football schedule, Western Kentucky (-4.5) against New Mexico State is our pick for best spread bet, while our model suggests betting on the total in the New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky matchup. Find more stats and insights on those and other games to wager on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all CUSA games with BetMGM!
Best Week 11 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Western Kentucky -4.5 vs. New Mexico State
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 8.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Liberty -13.5 vs. Old Dominion
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 16.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Middle Tennessee -10.5 vs. Florida International
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Middle Tennessee by 11.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Make your CUSA spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 11 CUSA Total Bets
Under 55 - New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Projected Total: 49.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 59.5 - Old Dominion vs. Liberty
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames
- Projected Total: 57.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 52.5 - Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Projected Total: 52.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 11 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Liberty
|9-0 (7-0 CUSA)
|39.1 / 21.9
|501.0 / 354.9
|Jacksonville State
|7-3 (5-1 CUSA)
|28.5 / 20.7
|381.3 / 361.5
|New Mexico State
|7-3 (5-1 CUSA)
|27.8 / 20.0
|424.6 / 370.3
|Western Kentucky
|5-4 (3-2 CUSA)
|28.9 / 27.7
|382.6 / 456.1
|UTEP
|3-7 (2-4 CUSA)
|18.1 / 26.6
|361.6 / 374.5
|Louisiana Tech
|3-7 (2-4 CUSA)
|26.7 / 30.3
|383.3 / 397.3
|Middle Tennessee
|2-7 (1-4 CUSA)
|21.9 / 30.9
|388.6 / 414.8
|Florida International
|4-5 (1-5 CUSA)
|20.8 / 28.6
|324.9 / 432.9
|Sam Houston
|1-8 (0-5 CUSA)
|16.9 / 26.6
|298.1 / 378.0
Watch CUSA games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.