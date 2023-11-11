The George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) face the William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

William & Mary vs. George Washington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)

  • Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Noah Collier: 9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Washington Top Players (2022-23)

  • James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. George Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank
67th 76.3 Points Scored 67.2 294th
336th 76.7 Points Allowed 70.3 184th
117th 32.6 Rebounds 29.8 288th
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th
219th 7 3pt Made 7.8 125th
204th 12.7 Assists 12.2 249th
200th 12 Turnovers 11.2 113th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.