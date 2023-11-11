The George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) face the William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

William & Mary vs. George Washington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)

Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Noah Collier: 9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Washington Top Players (2022-23)

James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. George Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank 67th 76.3 Points Scored 67.2 294th 336th 76.7 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 29.8 288th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 219th 7 3pt Made 7.8 125th 204th 12.7 Assists 12.2 249th 200th 12 Turnovers 11.2 113th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.