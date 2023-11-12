The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) play the Washington Commanders (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 44.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Seahawks/Commanders matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Commanders vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Commanders have led three times, have trailed four times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Seahawks have led three times, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up four times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Commanders have won the second quarter in five games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

The Seahawks have won the second quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of nine games this year, the Commanders have won the third quarter five times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

In eight games this year, the Seahawks have been outscored in the third quarter four times and won four times.

On offense, Seattle is averaging 3.3 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Commanders' nine games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

In eight games this season, the Seahawks have been outscored in the fourth quarter four times and outscored their opponent four times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders have been winning four times (2-2 in those games) and have been losing five times (2-3) at the end of the first half.

In eight games this year, the Seahawks have led after the first half four times (3-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half four times (2-2).

2nd Half

In terms of scoring in the second half this season, the Commanders have won the second half in six games and have lost the second half in three games.

The Seahawks have won the second half in three games this season, lost the second half in four games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Seattle's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 12.1 points on average in the second half.

