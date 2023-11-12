Will Curtis Samuel pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders clash with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Curtis Samuel score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Samuel has 35 catches (on 43 targets) for 332 yards and two scores, averaging 41.5 yards per game.

Samuel has made two touchdown catches this season in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0

