Should you wager on Dyami Brown hitting paydirt in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Dyami Brown score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown has posted eight catches for 120 yards this year. He has been targeted on 15 occasions, and averages 13.3 yards receiving.

Having played seven games this season, Brown has not had a TD reception.

Dyami Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 25 0 Week 3 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3 2 51 0 Week 5 Bears 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 4 2 33 0

