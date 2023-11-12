The Howard Bison (1-1) play the James Madison Dukes (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Howard Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes shot 46.2% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Bison allowed to opponents.

James Madison went 14-2 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Bison ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Dukes finished 35th.

Last year, the 80.5 points per game the Dukes averaged were 7.9 more points than the Bison allowed (72.6).

James Madison had a 17-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

James Madison averaged 86.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (74.9).

When playing at home, the Dukes ceded 5.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than on the road (70.8).

When it comes to three-point shooting, James Madison performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 9.4 treys per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in road games.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule