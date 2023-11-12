How to Watch James Madison vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Howard Bison (1-1) play the James Madison Dukes (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes shot 46.2% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Bison allowed to opponents.
- James Madison went 14-2 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Bison ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Dukes finished 35th.
- Last year, the 80.5 points per game the Dukes averaged were 7.9 more points than the Bison allowed (72.6).
- James Madison had a 17-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison
- James Madison averaged 86.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (74.9).
- When playing at home, the Dukes ceded 5.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than on the road (70.8).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, James Madison performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 9.4 treys per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in road games.
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|W 113-108
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/12/2023
|Howard
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/17/2023
|Radford
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
