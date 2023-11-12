James Madison vs. Howard: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
The Howard Bison (1-1) go up against the James Madison Dukes (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Howard matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
James Madison vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Howard Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-11.5)
|167.5
|-750
|+525
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-11.5)
|167.5
|-800
|+520
James Madison vs. Howard Betting Trends (2022-23)
- James Madison went 17-11-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 14 Dukes games last season went over the point total.
- Howard put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.
- The Bison and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times last year.
