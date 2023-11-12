Sunday's game between the James Madison Dukes (2-0) and Howard Bison (1-1) going head to head at Atlantic Union Bank Center has a projected final score of 100-80 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored James Madison, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

There is no line set for the game.

James Madison vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

James Madison vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 100, Howard 80

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-20.2)

James Madison (-20.2) Computer Predicted Total: 180.3

James Madison Performance Insights

Last season, James Madison was 14th-best in college basketball on offense (80.5 points scored per game) and ranked 118th defensively (68.1 points allowed).

The Dukes were 35th in the nation in rebounds per game (34.8) and 148th in rebounds allowed (30.7) last season.

James Madison was 150th in the nation in assists (13.4 per game) last season.

With 8.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc last season, the Dukes were 104th and 132nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

James Madison gave up 6.8 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.0% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 128th and 37th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, the Dukes attempted 37.2% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.8% from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of the Dukes' baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.8% were 2-pointers.

