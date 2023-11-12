The James Madison Dukes (2-0) will play the Howard Bison (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Howard Game Information

James Madison Top Players (2022-23)

Terrence Edwards: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Takal Molson: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mezie Offurum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Vado Morse: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Freidel: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Howard Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

James Madison vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank 14th 80.5 Points Scored 75.3 90th 118th 68.1 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 32.4 134th 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 104th 8.0 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 150th 13.4 Assists 14.9 52nd 265th 12.7 Turnovers 15.9 361st

