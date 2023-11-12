The James Madison Dukes (2-0) will play the Howard Bison (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

James Madison vs. Howard Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terrence Edwards: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Takal Molson: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mezie Offurum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Vado Morse: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Freidel: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Howard Top Players (2022-23)

  • Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank
14th 80.5 Points Scored 75.3 90th
118th 68.1 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
35th 34.8 Rebounds 32.4 134th
30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th
104th 8.0 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
150th 13.4 Assists 14.9 52nd
265th 12.7 Turnovers 15.9 361st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.