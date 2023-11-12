James Madison vs. Howard November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (2-0) will play the Howard Bison (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
James Madison Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrence Edwards: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Takal Molson: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mezie Offurum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Vado Morse: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Howard Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
James Madison vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|James Madison Rank
|James Madison AVG
|Howard AVG
|Howard Rank
|14th
|80.5
|Points Scored
|75.3
|90th
|118th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|104th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
