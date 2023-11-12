The Washington Wizards, Jordan Poole included, face off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Poole totaled 14 points and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 124-117 loss against the Hornets.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Poole, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-106)

Over 17.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-125)

Over 2.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nets gave up 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

The Nets allowed 45.1 rebounds on average last year, 27th in the NBA.

The Nets allowed 23.4 assists per game last year (third in the NBA).

The Nets gave up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game last season, seventh in the NBA in that category.

Jordan Poole vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 29 17 4 3 3 1 4 12/21/2022 26 13 1 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.