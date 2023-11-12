The Washington Wizards, with Kyle Kuzma, take on the Brooklyn Nets at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Kuzma, in his previous game (November 10 loss against the Hornets), put up 17 points and six rebounds.

Let's look at Kuzma's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-114)

Over 23.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Over 3.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nets allowed 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

The Nets were the 27th-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 45.1 rebounds per contest.

The Nets gave up 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Nets were seventh in the NBA last season, giving up 11.8 makes per game.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 11 2 2 5 0 0 0 12/12/2022 39 20 7 3 4 1 0 11/30/2022 40 25 4 3 2 1 0 11/4/2022 24 19 5 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.