Sunday's game between the Liberty Lady Flames (2-0) and Texas Longhorns (1-0) going head to head at Moody Center has a projected final score of 71-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Liberty, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Flames enter this matchup on the heels of an 84-81 win over SFA on Friday.

Liberty vs. Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Liberty vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 71, Texas 70

Other CUSA Predictions

Liberty Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Flames had a +230 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by seven points per game. They put up 70 points per game to rank 83rd in college basketball and allowed 63 per outing to rank 136th in college basketball.

Liberty scored more in conference action (72 points per game) than overall (70).

At home, the Flames scored 75.8 points per game last season, 11.5 more than they averaged on the road (64.3).

In 2022-23, Liberty gave up 5.5 fewer points per game at home (59) than away (64.5).

