How to Watch the Liberty vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Liberty Lady Flames (2-0) take on the Texas Longhorns (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Moody Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on LHN.
Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Liberty vs. Texas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Flames scored 12.6 more points per game last year (70.0) than the Longhorns gave up to opponents (57.4).
- When Liberty gave up fewer than 72.9 points last season, it went 19-5.
- Last year, the Longhorns recorded 9.9 more points per game (72.9) than the Flames allowed (63.0).
- Texas went 22-4 last season when scoring more than 63.0 points.
- The Longhorns made 44.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.0 percentage points lower than the Flames allowed to their opponents (50.0%).
- The Flames shot at a 27.3% rate from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points below the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Longhorns averaged.
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Frostburg State
|W 68-46
|Liberty Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ SFA
|W 84-81
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|11/24/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
