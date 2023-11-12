Terry McLaurin has a decent matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Seahawks have conceded 232.1 passing yards per game, 20th in the league.

So far this season, McLaurin has reeled in 47 passes on 71 targets for a team-leading 568 yards and two TDs, averaging 63.1 yards per game.

McLaurin vs. the Seahawks

McLaurin vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 51 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 51 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Seattle has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Seahawks is giving up 232.1 yards per contest this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Opponents of the Seahawks have scored nine touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Seahawks' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 63.5 (-115)

McLaurin Receiving Insights

In six of nine games this year, McLaurin has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

McLaurin has been targeted on 71 of his team's 353 passing attempts this season (20.1% target share).

He has 568 receiving yards on 71 targets to rank 51st in NFL play with eight yards per target.

McLaurin has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (9.5% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

McLaurin has been targeted five times in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts).

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 5 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 6 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

