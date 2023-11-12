On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (4-5) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (2-6) at 3:00 PM ET on YES and MNMT.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Nets matchup.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Wizards vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-7.5) 234.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nets (-7) 234 -300 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wizards vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets average 114.4 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 115.4 per contest (19th in the NBA). They have a -9 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards have been outscored by 7.5 points per game (posting 119 points per game, fifth in league, while giving up 126.5 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -60 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 233.4 points per game between them, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 241.9 points per game combined, 7.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Washington is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

Wizards and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +30000 - Nets +15000 +6600 -

