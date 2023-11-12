Wizards vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (4-5) take the court against the Washington Wizards (2-6) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on YES and MNMT. The point total for the matchup is set at 234.5.
Wizards vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-7.5
|234.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 234.5 points.
- Washington's average game total this season has been 245.5, 11.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Washington has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Wizards have been victorious in one of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Wizards vs Nets Additional Info
|Nets vs Wizards Injury Report
|Nets vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Nets vs Wizards Prediction
|Nets vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
Wizards vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|4
|44.4%
|114.4
|233.4
|115.4
|241.9
|226.8
|Wizards
|6
|75%
|119
|233.4
|126.5
|241.9
|233.8
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- The Wizards average just 3.6 more points per game (119) than the Nets give up (115.4).
- When it scores more than 115.4 points, Washington is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
Wizards vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|4-4
|2-2
|7-1
|Nets
|7-2
|0-0
|5-4
Wizards vs. Nets Point Insights
|Wizards
|Nets
|119
|114.4
|5
|13
|2-3
|1-0
|1-4
|1-0
|126.5
|115.4
|30
|19
|1-0
|4-0
|1-0
|3-1
